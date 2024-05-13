Totino's Breakfast Snack Bites Review: A Fun Snack But Not A Breakfast Game-Changer

Plenty of casual perusers of the frozen food aisle might not know that iconic pizza roll brand Totino's changed pizza forever by effectively inventing the frozen pizza as we know it today. Now Totino's is aiming to perhaps change the game once again with its Breakfast Snack Bites, which contain not pizza ingredients but different kinds of breakfast scrambles within the same bite-sized casing as its pizza rolls.

The advent of Totino's Breakfast Snack Bites is more-or-less timed to capitalize on something of a resurgence in popularity for the pizza roll brand. A few years before the breakfast bites' 2024 release, for example, homemade pizza rolls became an online sensation. Around this same time, fans of the flagship Totino's product began floating the idea of a breakfast pizza roll on social media. Eventually the brand responded. "For those asking about breakfast pizza rolls, I hear you, I see you, I support you," reads a February 2021 post to the Totino's Facebook page.

It wasn't until 2024, however, that Totino's debuted this very product it teased years prior. Here's what you need to know about the Totino's Breakfast Snack Bites, as well as the factors I took into account in my personal review after trying all three flavors.