8 Canned Meats You Should Buy From Costco And 4 You Should Avoid, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It goes without saying that Costco has legions of devout fans, and there's a good reason for that. The deals are amazing, there's the quality and variety of products, and did we mention the deals? That said, it's still possible to make some major mistakes when shopping at Costco, but the good news is that they're easily avoidable thanks to some tips and tricks that we've compiled. And we've done some serious deep-diving to do it.

Let's talk about canned meats. While canned goods might have something of a dubious reputation, they can actually be pretty brilliant. They're convenient, long-lasting, and versatile, which are things we can all appreciate in this busy world of ours. Keep some canned oysters in the cabinet, add them to a jar of sauce, and serve up some linguini on a Wednesday night to look like you've definitely got this adulting thing down.

That said, not all canned meats are created equal. So, let's take a stroll through Costco, look at what they have on offer, and check out what customers say you should definitely keep on hand, and what you should absolutely avoid at all costs.