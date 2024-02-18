Sardine And Blistered Tomato Toasts Recipe

Looking to step up your toast game? These sardine and blistered tomato toasts are here to bring a little sophistication to your everyday brunching and lunching. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this dish features plenty of fresh, wholesome ingredients like cherry tomatoes, lemon, and omega-3-rich sardines.

Between the crusty, crunchy sourdough bread base to the caramelized tomatoes to the sardines on top, this is one variation of loaded toast that will leave you full and satisfied. The beautiful medley of salty, acidic, and subtly sweet flavors will no doubt liven up your breakfast routine at the very least.

Though sardines may be a slightly polarizing ingredient, they actually provide a pretty mild, neutral flavor profile to this toast. They do naturally bring a slight fishiness to the toast, but you'll mostly notice their rich, salty flavor profile that happens to pair incredibly well with the acidic tomatoes and crunchy toasted sourdough.