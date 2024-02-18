Sardine And Blistered Tomato Toasts Recipe
Looking to step up your toast game? These sardine and blistered tomato toasts are here to bring a little sophistication to your everyday brunching and lunching. Brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, this dish features plenty of fresh, wholesome ingredients like cherry tomatoes, lemon, and omega-3-rich sardines.
Between the crusty, crunchy sourdough bread base to the caramelized tomatoes to the sardines on top, this is one variation of loaded toast that will leave you full and satisfied. The beautiful medley of salty, acidic, and subtly sweet flavors will no doubt liven up your breakfast routine at the very least.
Though sardines may be a slightly polarizing ingredient, they actually provide a pretty mild, neutral flavor profile to this toast. They do naturally bring a slight fishiness to the toast, but you'll mostly notice their rich, salty flavor profile that happens to pair incredibly well with the acidic tomatoes and crunchy toasted sourdough.
Gather the ingredients for sardine and blistered tomato toast
For the base of these crunchy toasts, you'll want some sturdy sourdough bread. Next up, you'll need some fresh and juicy cherry tomatoes. Fry these up in some olive oil until beautifully blistered, before adding garlic, balsamic vinegar, and a little sugar. For the fish layer, canned sardines are fried with lemon juice and garlic. Then you're ready to stack everything up on the toasts and top with some lemon zest, chopped parsley and red pepper flakes.
Step 1: Heat oil
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Brown bottoms of tomatoes
Add the tomatoes and cook undisturbed for 3 minutes to brown the bottoms.
Step 3: Fry tomatoes until shriveled
Lower the heat to medium and continue cooking the tomatoes, stirring frequently until they're shriveled and bursting open, about 10 minutes.
Step 4: Add garlic, balsamic, sugar, and salt
Add the minced garlic, balsamic vinegar, sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for about 2 minutes, then leave on low heat to keep warm.
Step 5: Heat remaining oil
In another small frying pan, heat the remaining oil over medium heat.
Step 6: Add chopped garlic
Add the chopped garlic and fry for 1 minute.
Step 7: Cook the sardines
Add the sardines and fry until crisp and heated through, about 3 minutes on each side.
Step 8: Add lemon juice
Pour the lemon juice all over the sardines and add salt and pepper to taste if desired.
Step 9: Toast bread
Toast the bread until browned.
Step 10: Add the tomatoes
Distribute the tomatoes between the four slices of bread.
Step 11: Add the sardines
Top with the sardines.
Step 12: Garnish and serve
Serve the toast garnished with lemon zest, parsley, and red pepper flakes.
What should you serve with sardine and tomato toast?
With its savory sardines and sweet blistered tomatoes, this toast makes for a versatile dish that pairs well with a range of sides. For a light and nutritious addition, serve the toasts alongside a crisp green salad dressed with a tangy balsamic dressing. This provides a lovely contrast to the richness of the fish. A heartier option is to serve the toasts with some roasted veggies, such as bell peppers, zucchini, or broccoli.
If you're after a more indulgent pairing, dunk each bite into a creamy dip, such as garlic aioli or lemon hummus. For a complete Mediterranean-inspired feast, these toasts are also great served as part of a wider spread. Olives, cured meats, and cheeses are all great pairing options. Of course, you might also be inclined to serve this toast for breakfast or brunch, in which case you can't go wrong with a classic pairing of eggs, fresh fruit, and a cup of coffee.
Can you switch up the toppings on this toast?
While our sardine and tomato toasts recipe features a delicious combination of ingredients, you can absolutely switch up the toppings to suit your taste preferences or to make use of ingredients you have on hand. One option is to experiment with different types of fish or seafood. Instead of sardines, you could try topping the toasts with smoked salmon, fried shrimp, or canned tuna. Each variation will bring its own unique flavors and textures. If you're not a fan of fish, you can explore alternative toppings such as sliced chicken or mozzarella cheese.
For those who enjoy a bit of spice, consider adding sliced jalapeños or a drizzle of hot sauce on top of the toasts. Creamy spreads such as guacamole or cream cheese also work well layered underneath the tomatoes. A final drizzle of a creamy sauce will also contrast nicely against the acid flavors of the tomatoes.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 12 ounces cherry tomatoes
- 4 cloves garlic, 2 minced and 2 chopped, divided
- 2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
- ¼ teaspoon sugar
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 2 (4-ounce) cans sardines, drained
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- 4 slices sourdough bread
- 2 teaspoons chopped parsley
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
|Calories per Serving
|1,176
|Total Fat
|33.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|161.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|159.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|10.0 g
|Total Sugars
|19.8 g
|Sodium
|2,034.8 mg
|Protein
|60.5 g