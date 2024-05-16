7 Unhealthy Frozen Chicken Nuggets To Avoid And 5 Healthier Alternatives

There's one simple reason why chicken nuggets are a childhood (and, let's face it, lifelong) staple. Breaded or battered, deep-fried or baked, they're undeniably tasty and extremely straightforward. Since hitting the culinary scene in the 1960s, nuggets have established themselves as a go-to meal or snack for anybody who wants their evening culinary challenge to begin and end by emptying the contents of a box onto a tray and picking out their favorite dipping sauce.

Delicious and convenient as they may be, chicken nuggets don't have the best nutritional reputation. For years, critics have peddled sensational stories about what actually goes into our nuggets. The majority of rumors are false (no, McDonald's McNuggets aren't made with pink slime), but the idea that nuggets are made from not-so-healthy ingredients isn't far from the truth. Like all kinds of chicken, nuggets are perfectly capable of packing a protein-powered punch. However, most grocery store options are weighed down by excessive amounts of sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars. The quality of meat also differs, with some brands padding out regular chicken breast meat with fillers.

The silver lining here is that not all chicken nuggets are made equal. Some brands keep things simpler than others, selling nuggets that can easily slot into a balanced meal. We've studied the nutritional value of the most popular nuggets on the market and separated the healthy from the unhealthy, so you know what to pick up on your next stroll through the frozen foods aisle.