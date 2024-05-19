Why Cowboy Steak Is One Of The Best Cuts You Can Buy, According To A Butcher

You may have never heard of a cowboy steak before, but chances are that you've seen one. The lesser-known steak is also referred to as a frenched bone-in ribeye. You have likely encountered this alternative name on upscale menus and glass butcher cases in grocery stores and markets. A regular ribeye with the bone trimmed away and a tomahawk steak are sibling cuts of the cowboy steak and are more commonly used.

At its core, a cowboy steak is a bone-in ribeye and is sourced from the ribs of the cattle. As a ribeye, this steak features a healthy mix of tender red meat and ribbons of fat, or marbling. Its marbling is what makes the ribeye one of the most desirable cuts of meat, but the cowboy steak comes with the added bonus of being bone-in. The bone is thought to add flavor and moisture to the meat, making it a valuable addition for some steak lovers. The bone is trimmed to stretch a few inches below the steak meat.

Simply calling a cowboy steak a ribeye may be true and more descriptive, but it does sacrifice some of the cut's personality. The cowboy cut is a nod to beef's history in North America when cowboys would wrangle cattle throughout the West. Calling this particular ribeye a cowboy steak also ups the appeal for those meat-eaters who believe chowing down on a hunk of flavorful meat is a manly endeavor.