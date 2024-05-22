What Does A Busser Do In A Restaurant?

If you've ever had an extremely positive experience dining out, you may have attributed this epic meal to the chef de cuisine, the waiter, or even the friendly host who greeted you upon arrival. However, if you've ever worked in the hospitality industry, you likely understand that servicing customers requires teamwork and that everyone's role contributes to the restaurant's success.

While the chef or front-of-house staff may receive more outward recognition, the busser is a particularly important team member whose role is vital to a restaurant. So, what exactly do they do? Bussers manage the restaurant's flow, set up service, and ensure a speedy, clean, and efficient turnover between customers. This ability to multitask while moving quickly is essential, especially for restaurants with multiple reservations in one seating.

An efficient busser is often so adept at navigating through a restaurant that they go largely unnoticed by the patrons dining there. However, they are always busy executing on tasks before, during, and after table service. Often you'll find them toggling between clearing dirty dishes, wiping tables, and resetting them for the next customers. During service, bussers must also remain vigilant about refilling empty water glasses, supporting the wait staff with food delivery, fielding customer requests, and helping with other miscellaneous tasks.