Frozen Pigs In A Blanket, Ranked From Worst To Best

Is there a better, easier one-bite appetizer than pigs in a blanket? Some quick bites might be fancier or use more ingredients to impress your guests, but if we're all being honest, these crowd-pleasing snacks are always welcome at a party. You can make your own pigs in a blanket recipe to up the ante a little bit, but it never hurts to have a stash of frozen ones on hand. For hosting emergencies, sure, but also for that personal midnight snack. Almost every grocery store will have at least one kind of pigs in a blanket to choose from — and some might have several options. If you've got multiple to pick from, which one do you get?

We set out to find the best frozen pigs in a blanket on the market by visiting seven grocers in the Northeast and gathering 11 different brands. We defined pigs in a blanket as any hot dog wrapped in some sort of dough, whether it be traditional puff pastry, cornbread, pretzel dough, or even bagels. The focus was on appetizer-sized pigs in a blanket, though we tried some full-size options for comparison as well. We taste-tested each one individually and also gathered insights from a group of eight adults for their opinions. We also compared the cost for each brand (all prices are accurate as of publication, though they might vary by location or sale prices). At the end, one brand of frozen pigs in a blanket was clearly the best.