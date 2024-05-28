Red Lobster Vs Joe's Crab Shack: Which Chain Is Better?

Even though both Red Lobster and Joe's Crab Shack are sit-down family seafood restaurants, they're actually quite different — and it goes beyond the difference between lobster and crab. Red Lobster's casual dining experience and reasonable prices have made it popular from coast to coast, and even internationally, while the atmosphere gives off "classy on a budget" vibes that make it perfect for a date night or a mellow evening out with friends and family.

Joe's Crab Shack, conversely, goes for a livelier, more colorful look and feel, something more akin to a seafood version of Margaritaville. Walls with a raw wood look are adorned with an eclectic mix of ocean-themed paraphernalia, from surfboards and life preservers to photos of people frolicking on the beach. Its brighter color palette, along with the more upbeat pop-rock music piped through the restaurant's speakers makes it more attractive to families, teens, and adults who want a livelier night out.

To top it all off, my local Joe's included a memorabilia shop full of t-shirts with kitschy, sometimes naughty slogans sure to make a rowdy crowd laugh. Overall, Joe's Crab Shack appealed to me more — it's more fun and vibrant in a way that Red Lobster isn't. For those looking for something a little more formal, Red Lobster will fit the bill, but the inherently messy nature of lobster and crab always seems to work better in a more casual environment like Joe's.