10 Creative Ways To Use Onion Skins

If you're like most people, after you cut up an onion, you throw away the skins. This is the standard way we deal with food scraps, after all. But onion skins have some surprising uses and benefits you might not be aware of, which means it's worth it to think twice before tossing them. For one, onion skins offer plenty of health benefits because of their antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and more. This on its own is a great reason to get some use out of onion skins rather than throwing them away.

But the fact that they're good for your health isn't the only reason to hold onto onion skins. Any time you can upcycle something you would normally put in the trash, it's great for the environment. It means less waste ends up in landfills, reducing your environmental footprint and contributing to a more sustainable lifestyle. On top of that, upcycling can help decrease the demand for new materials. In other words, using onion skins for DIY projects, health tonics, or anything else equates to helping save the planet.

If you're not ready to use them right away, you can easily save your onion skins for later by sealing them tightly in a plastic bag and freezing them. Like any vegetable, freezing onion skins does not diminish their nutritional value. They'll basically be as good as new when you are ready to get therapeutic or creative with them.