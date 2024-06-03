What Flavor Is Superman Ice Cream, Anyway?

Looking for something colorful and sweet to cool you down on a hot day? Sounds like a job for Superman — Superman ice cream, that is. Said to have originated in Prohibition-era Michigan, this eye-catching dessert is arguably best known for its vibrant, three-hue color scheme, making it a sort of midwestern Neapolitan or spumoni. Rather than being equal parts pink, brown, and white, however, Superman ice cream is modeled after its namesake in that it's red, yellow, and blue. Interestingly, though, the flavor actually predates the superhero's first appearance in 1938, suggesting the familiar moniker was added after the fact.

Beyond the trio of colors, Superman ice cream can be a bit of an anomaly, as there's no set flavor scheme for the frozen delicacy. In its original form, which is credited to Detroit's Stroh's Brewery, the red portion of the ice cream was a flavor called Red Pop, and it boasted a strawberry taste from Faygo strawberry soda, which was also produced in the Motor City. The yellow dessert, meanwhile, was lemon-flavored, and the blue flavor was an ice cream called Blue Moon that, to this day, is still a bit of a mystery.

Some say the novelty is reminiscent of Fruit Loops, while others claim it contains hints of marshmallow, raspberry, or lemon. For the sake of Superman ice cream, however, its distinctive blue tint was apparently what mattered most.