13 Best Bourbons Under $100, Ranked

The world of bourbon is a vast one. You could spend a lifetime and endless cash trying new bottles of this whiskey subcategory to find the right fit. Bourbons can be priced in the thousands but there are plenty of brilliant varieties under $100 that are full of flavor and have been quality crafted. It's possible your ideal type could be sitting right there on the bottom shelf.

From Kentucky straight and bottled in bond to small batch and high rye, I have worked extensively with all types of bourbon for a number of years. I have used my knowledge from training with whiskey and bourbon experts and serving drinkers from all classes to rank the best affordable bourbons.

While this isn't a list ranked by price, you will start to see that quality and taste do follow a similar trajectory. This is because when it comes to quality alcohol, especially those under $100, you get what you pay for. Even so, you may find a few surprising bottles make our best budget bourbons list, along with some that are likely already in your liquor cabinet. All prices reflect the current market when this article was written and fluctuate over time.