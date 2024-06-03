The Menu Hack To Use If You're Craving A Rice Bowl At Outback Steakhouse

There's technically no rice bowl on the menu at Outback Steakhouse, but it's still possible to enjoy one at the Australia-themed chain with a little bit of creativity. Whether it's because of a relatively low number of vegetarian menu items or even just a hankering during an outing to Outback, there are at least a few valid reasons to opt for this off-menu rice bowl option.

Getting ahold of a rice bowl is as simple as following a couple of steps included in our roundup of Outback Steakhouse secret menu items: Order a side of steamed seasonal veggies as well as a side of seasoned rice, and request an extra plate. Enjoying a rice bowl is as easy as mixing those two sides into one dish. While it's feasible to add the veggies directly to the rice, the extra plate will significantly ease the process of combining them. Of course, there's no need to stop at just seasonal veggies and rice. Additional vegetarian-friendly sides that can be added to the Outback rice bowl include asparagus, broccoli and cheese, Bloomin' Onion petals, or even mashed potatoes. In short, the rice bowl can be as simple or as out-there as desired.