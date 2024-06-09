Copycat A.1. Sauce Recipe

A.1. Sauce is one of America's most popular steak sauces, but as you've undoubtedly noticed, grocery store prices are constantly rising. This means that if you've got a serious steak sauce habit, you might find it more budget-friendly to make the sauce yourself. Saving money isn't the only reason to try making developer Milena Manolova's A.1. copycat recipe, however: "The nice thing about making this recipe vs. buying A.1. sauce is that you can control the level of sweetness, tanginess, and spiciness to suit your taste," she says, and the result is " a delicious spin on the classic, store-bought version with a similar flavor to the original." But, the homemade sauce is free of any of the preservatives, coloring agents, or thickeners found in the commercially produced condiment.

While this sauce contains a number of ingredients, the directions couldn't be much simpler: Stir them together, cook them, strain them, and voilà! You have yourself a sauce. While you don't need to wear out your arm stirring the sauce the whole time it's cooking, you should spin a spoon around the pan fairly often to make sure it doesn't stick. Once the sauce is done, let it cool down, then pour it into a bottle or jar and seal it up nice and tight. That way, it can last for up to a month in the refrigerator.