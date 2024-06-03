11 Pre-Made Tuna Salad Brands To Buy And 3 To Avoid
Whoever came up with the idea of selling pre-made tuna salad was a genius. The ready-made mix of tuna, veggies, and dressing makes for the perfect snack on the go, or a quick and easy meal. Some versions of pre-made tuna salad come in pouches that you can just rip open and slap on bread or a salad, while others come in tins with spoons and crackers that make it easy to eat anywhere.
When it comes to pre-made tuna salad, you not only have several brands and styles to choose from, but also a wide array of flavors. You can go for classic tuna salad with a creamy mayo-based dressing or opt for flavors like lemon pepper, dill, or sriracha. But which ones are worth snacking on, and which are best avoided?
While taste is always subjective, there are some store-bought tuna salads that get rave reviews from customers and others that many say are sadly disappointing. To help you decide which ones are worth buying, we rounded up some of the most highly rated pre-made tuna salads on the market, along with a few that customers say ought to be left on the shelf. We listed the price of each product, but keep in mind that prices may vary depending on where you shop.
Buy: Bumble Bee Sandwich in Seconds Tuna Salad
Bumble Bee is one of the biggies on the tuna scene, with a slew of tuna products that include canned tuna, packets of seasoned tuna, and pre-made tuna salad. The company also sells other seafood products like canned salmon, oysters, crabmeat, and shrimp. The Sandwich in Seconds Tuna Salad is a pouch of pre-made tuna salad made with wild-caught skipjack tuna. It gets a bit of crunch from the addition of celery, carrots, and water chestnuts.
Many customers praise the taste of the Sandwich in Seconds Tuna Salad and appreciate the affordable price of approximately $1.30 per pouch. One Amazon reviewer said, "In my opinion, this is the best tasting tuna salad product on the market. The texture and consistency is much creamier than other tuna products which makes it great on sandwiches." Customers also like that it contains just 60 calories and packs eight grams of protein. The only problem that some people have is that it no longer comes with a plastic spork. That makes it harder to eat on the run, but still a pretty solid choice for a sandwich filler or salad topper.
Buy: StarKist Tuna Creations Deli Style Tuna Salad
StarKist is another company that tends to dominate the tuna section at many grocery stores. We're not going to list all the StarKist tuna products because that would lead to endless scrolling, but we will say that you're certainly spoiled for choices when it comes to styles and flavors. One of the most classic offerings is the Tuna Creations Deli Style Tuna Salad. It features wild-caught tuna in a tangy sauce that includes crunchy water chestnuts, celery, and cured cucumbers (aka pickles), all in an easy-to-open pouch.
Customers have great things to say about the Tuna Creations Deli Style Tuna Salad. One satisfied Walmart shopper said, "Very fresh and with a good flavor ... It's not too sweet like other tuna salad spreads." Another reviewer on Amazon said, "I enjoy this many times a week because of the great taste and the convenience of the packet!" Several reviewers also commented on how the price is very reasonable at about $1.50 a pouch and the portion is perfect for a decent-sized sandwich.
Buy: Wild Planet Tuna Pasta Salad
Since Wild Planet was established 20 years ago, the company has been committed to sustainability. All of its tuna is wild-caught using poles or lines. In addition, any land products the company uses are sourced from organic farms. Wild Planet has several ready-to-eat tuna salads that come in recyclable containers, and one of the most popular is the Tuna Pasta Salad. It contains wild-caught skipjack tuna, fusilli pasta, and organic veggies like red peppers, green olives, and tomatoes. It's a little pricier than other brands at about $5 a bowl, but many customers don't seem to mind.
The Tuna Pasta Salad has many things going for it. First, it doesn't require any prep. You can just open the flap and eat it straight out of the can. It's a little more calorie-heavy than other products at 300 calories, but it also contains 17 grams of protein. Customers often comment on the decent portion size and flavor. One Amazon reviewer said, "Big chunk[s] of tuna and they pack in a good amount of noodles ... Tastes fresh for a canned item." Another customer left an Amazon review that said, "Pasta and tuna are very flavorful. Good snack size for a quick meal."
Avoid: Brunswick Lemon Pepper Tuna Salad With Crackers
Brunswick was established as a canning operation over 125 years ago. It started off selling canned herring, but later expanded to offer other seafood products like sardines and tuna. You can now find Brunswick products in more than 50 countries. The company offers three different pre-made tuna salads that come with crackers: original, ranch, and lemon pepper. While lemon pepper may sound like a good pairing for tuna salad, many customers say that this particular mix isn't appetizing.
Brunswick's Lemon Pepper Tuna Salad With Crackers contains tuna in a light mayonnaise dressing that's seasoned with lemon juice, spices, and dehydrated onion and garlic. Some people find the flavor of the lemon too overpowering. As one customer said in a review on Dollar Tree, "It's just too zesty for my taste. If you're into that pucker that you get from lemons then you will love this but in my opinion, it was too much of a competition with the other ingredients." At about $1.25 per box, the tuna salad won't break the bank. However, based on the reviews you may be disappointed.
Buy: Bumble Bee Snack on the Run! Tuna Salad Kit
Bumble Bee's Snack on the Run! products are designed to be quick and easy bites that you can eat anywhere. The kits come with crackers, spoons, and containers of tuna with peelable foil lids. The Tuna Salad Kit is a classic take on tuna salad, with light tuna in a mayo-based dressing with celery and carrots. For those who are wondering, light tuna is one of the most common types of canned tuna, typically skipjack or yellowfin tuna, which tend to be less fatty than other types of tuna.
Customers have a lot of good things to say about this tuna salad and cracker kit. One Costco customer said, "The tuna mix is similar to when I mix it myself and the crackers are crunchy-fresh." When a reviewer who goes by the handle The Kam Kast on YouTube tried the snack, he said, "The tuna is mixed with a light and creamy dressing that has just the right amount of tanginess and seasoning. It's not too salty or overpowering, which makes it a great option for those who prefer a milder taste." At about $1.80 per box, it's a great deal.
Buy: Freshé Aztec Ensalada
Freshé is another seafood company that focuses on sustainable seafood. The company uses wild-caught tuna and salmon and combines them with all-natural ingredients like vegetables, herbs, and olive oil to create globally-inspired, ready-made meals. The tins are easy to transport and contain pre-made salads that you can eat as is or use to create other dishes. One of the more popular products is the Aztec Ensalada, which is Freshé's take on a Mexican tuna salad. It rings in at about $4 a tin.
Pop open a tin of Aztec Ensalada and you'll find chunks of tuna mixed with red beans, corn, onion, and red pepper. Customers love the combo of flavors and textures. One Amazon reviewer said, "I don't know how to describe this, other than it's one of the best products I've tasted. It's simply wonderful. The flavor balance of the tuna, corn, and beans is perfect." Others say you can taste the quality of the ingredients. Customers also love that it's so versatile. You can eat the tuna salad on its own, put it in tortillas to make tacos, or have it on greens.
Buy: Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna, Dill Tuna Salad
If you're a fan of canned tuna, chances are you're probably familiar with Chicken of the Sea. The brand rose to fame when singer Jessica Simpson confused tuna with chicken while eating Chicken of the Sea tuna on her reality television show "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica" in 2003. The company offers a wide range of tuna products, including a pre-made Dill Tuna Salad packet for about $1.28 a pouch. The tuna salad features light tuna, celery, water chestnuts, and gherkins seasoned with a McCormick spice mix that includes dill, garlic powder, and paprika.
"This tuna mix is surprisingly amazing," said one Amazon reviewer. Many customers comment about how they were initially skeptical about how the dill would taste in tuna salad, but were pleasantly surprised by the flavor. "Dill is always overpowering for me, but this was a light touch of dill to compliment the tuna flavor, almost like a pickle relish," said a Walmart customer. People say the Dill Tuna Salad tastes great on crackers and in sandwiches, wraps, and salads.
Avoid: Freshé Thai Sriracha
Freshé is definitely creative when it comes to its tuna salads. The company offers interesting mixes of ingredients and flavors that you won't find from any other brand. Unfortunately, not all of them go over well with customers. The Thai Sriracha is one flavor that many people say misses the mark. The Asian-inspired salad includes a mix of wild skipjack tuna, black beans, peanuts, and spinach seasoned with soy sauce, ginger, and Sriracha sauce. You would think it would be spicy and packed with Thai flavors, but many customers say that's where it majorly fails.
A Reddit user commented, "Thai is all about balance — sweet, sour, spicy, fresh — and this tin is just sour. I tasted no Sriracha and felt no heat." The user also commented on the strange combination of ingredients, particularly the black beans, which don't often feature in Thai dishes. A Kroger customer agreed, saying, "I had high hopes, but honestly I hated it. It was briny and the beans were weird. I didn't taste any Thai flavors whatsoever ... Great idea, poor execution." At roughly $4 a tin, it may not be worth the splurge.
Buy: StarKist Whole Grain Dijon Mustard Tuna Salad
If you find yourself in the supermarket staring at row after row of products featuring the iconic food mascot Charlie the Tuna, you may be overwhelmed with which StarKist flavor to go for. According to many customers, you can't go wrong with the Whole Grain Dijon Mustard Tuna Salad. The salad consists of light tuna, water chestnuts, and celery in a vinegar-based dressing that includes spices like Dijon mustard powder and onion powder. It's tangy, light, and mayo-free, which is great for anyone looking for a low-calorie meal. It goes for about $1.70 per pouch, which is another great selling point.
The Whole Grain Dijon Mustard Tuna Salad gets mostly five-star reviews from customers on Amazon and other retail sites. A Walmart customer commented, "Surprisingly mild taste without a ton of water even though it's water packed. Just the right size for one serving." People love the convenience of the pouch because it's easier to open than a can and requires no draining. Several also comment on the great flavor and the fact that the texture is firm and not mushy like canned tuna can so often be.
Buy: Wild Planet Tuna, Bean & Corn Salad
Looking to amp up your protein intake? Wild Planet's Tuna, Bean & Corn Salad is packed with chunks of skipjack tuna and organic red beans that bring the protein content up to 16 grams. It also has colorful veggies like sweet corn, red pepper, and carrots. The salad gets a touch of tang from vinegar and a subtle spiciness from natural chili flavor and black pepper. The packaging makes it easy to eat straight out of the can, although you can also add the tuna and bean mix to greens, rice, or lettuce wraps.
Customers love how healthy the Tuna, Bean & Corn Salad is and the fact that the company uses quality ingredients. It can be slightly pricier than some other tuna salads on the market, but many customers say they don't mind. As one Amazon reviewer said, "People complain about the price, but they need to understand that this is a combination of responsibly harvested tuna and organic beans and vegetables. So for less than $4 you are getting a super healthy, filling, clean meal." Flavor-wise, people like that it has a slight hit of heat.
Buy: StarKist Lunch To-Go Chunk Light Mix Your Own Tuna Salad
The folks at StarKist know that not everyone has the same tastes when it comes to tuna salad, so they created the Lunch To-Go Chunk Light Mix Your Own Tuna Salad. This tuna salad kit is different from others on the market because it allows you to create your own mix. The pack comes with a container of chunk light tuna in water, packets of mayo and sweet relish, and butter crackers. You can use the spoon provided to mix up your concoction and spread it on the crackers. As an added bonus, it also comes with a napkin.
Despite the fact that this tuna salad kit is not as straightforward as other ready-to-eat versions, customers rate it highly. An Amazon reviewer said, "I love how it comes with the cup to mix it all but then it's not super bulky creating a lot of waste. The ratio of tuna crackers and mayo and relish is just perfect." Many people comment on how fresh the tuna tastes and how the condiments complement the tuna. Several people say that it's perfect for a satisfying snack or a light lunch. It sells for about $2 per kit.
Avoid: Reser's Tuna Salad
Reser's Fine Foods creates tubs of pre-made deli salads that are perfect for backyard barbecues and picnics. Think potato salad, coleslaw, and tuna salad. The company also offers a range of dips and microwaveable side dishes. The tuna salad is a classic mix of light tuna in a mayo-based dressing. Unfortunately, it gets some pretty bad reviews from customers. One Amazon reviewer said, "Reser's tuna salad is very bland and the texture is what you would get if you ran all the ingredients through a blender. No taste, no crunch, no way I will buy this again."
There are a few reasons why Reser's tuna salad may not earn the praise that other tuna salads get. One of the main reasons is that it contains several not-so-appealing ingredients. These include xanthan gum, which is typically used as a thickener, and the preservatives potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate. It also costs about $7 a tub, although you do get 340 grams. The main killer for many customers though is the taste. With so many tuna salads on the market, Reser's isn't doing the salad any favors by going the safe, uninspiring route.
Buy: Brunswick Tuna Salad With Crackers
While Brunswick's Lemon Pepper Tuna Salad With Crackers doesn't have a slew of fans, the original version gets tons of positive feedback. The tuna salad kit comes with a container of light tuna with a mayo-based dressing. Bits of celery and carrots give the tuna salad pops of color and crunch. The kit also includes a spoon for spreading the tuna salad on the crackers or eating it straight out of the container.
At roughly $1.25 a box depending on the vendor, Brunswick Tuna Salad with Crackers is one of the most affordable tuna salad kits you can buy. You might think that means it's an inferior product in terms of taste, quality, and texture, but that's where you'd be wrong. As one reviewer stated on Dollar Tree, "The tuna packet has a surprisingly good flavor for a pre-packaged product in this price range." Another customer said, "This tuna salad makes me want to throw my arms around it and break out in dance. It's so addictive, so creamy, so chunky, so delicious I have to restrain myself when having this. Highly recommend."
Buy: Wild Planet Tuna White Bean Salad
Wild Planet's tuna salads consistently earn accolades for their delicious combos of sustainably sourced, wild-caught tuna and organic vegetables. The White Bean Salad is no exception. The salad contains pieces of skipjack tuna, white beans, chickpeas, red peppers, carrots, and green olives. It packs an impressive 21 grams of protein and 89 milligrams of Omega-3 fatty acids. You don't need to refrigerate it, microwave it, or prep it. Just peel off the lid, give it a stir, and you're good to go.
The reviews for the Tuna White Bean Salad are overwhelmingly positive with customers commenting on the great taste, the convenient packaging, and the decent portion size. Many people also love how nourishing the salad is. A Target customer summed it up pretty well, saying, "A truly tasty, healthy, ready-to-eat meal that's as much a treat on one day as an "emergency lunch-time solution" on another." Another customer wrote an Amazon review that said, "They have a very good taste. Also very filling for a small can. So easy to open and eat!" At $4 a bowl, it's pricier than some other tuna salad products, but you get what you pay for in terms of quality.
Methodology
To uncover the best pre-made tuna salads on the market we scoured countless customer reviews to see what people were saying about popular tuna salad brands. Key considerations included the freshness of the fish, the flavor of the dressing, and whether the ingredients complemented each other. We also looked at whether people thought the tuna salad was good value for the price. These are the products that customers ranked the highest and the lowest.