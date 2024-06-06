What Happened To Food Network's Unwrapped And Why Was It Canceled?

From 2001 to 2011, Food Network viewers could peek behind the scenes and watch the making of their favorite junk foods with "Unwrapped." Hosted by Marc Summers, best known at the time as host for Nickelodeon's "Double Dare", the show offered an informative, yet entertaining look at the process that goes on in factories before a popular food item hits the store shelves. Even if you'd never once wondered how gummy worms are formed, you could find yourself fascinated at the process unveiled on the show.

Viewers learned all sorts of food trivia, including the history of Kool-Aid, the making of saltwater taffy, and the secrets of carnival food. Unwrapped taught viewers how jelly beans get so shiny and how the factory adds that tiny logo on each tiny bean. It was obvious the content was sponsored by major brands, yet the show still highlighted the skill and detail that goes into each product by the employees working the line. Summers played the part of the perfect American TV host, with a mild-mannered, pleasant personality that took viewers through each food-making process without overshadowing the content. Let's take a look at why this entertaining show was canceled after being on air for almost a decade.