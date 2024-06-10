11 Pepperoni Brands That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients

Forget what you knew about pepperoni. Its reaches extend beyond the pizzeria, the meat market, and the pre-packed pouches you see at the grocery store. For some pepperoni brands, it's an artisan affair, where high-quality ingredients, expert care, and innovation come together to produce pepperoni that is a literal cut above the rest. This article is all about the pepperoni brands that are experts at their craft and only use the best ingredients. There is a tricky part. Not all pepperoni that tastes great and is well-made contains top-quality ingredients.

We'll dive deeper into why we chose the pepperoni brands on this list at the end of the article, but it's important to know that even the highest-quality pepperoni isn't a health food. Pepperoni is a dry-aged form of salami seasoned with paprika and other zesty or herbaceous ingredients. Like any cured meat, it's high in sodium and contains additives. The traditional curing process involves nitrates and nitrites, chemical compounds that preserve the meat and give it a pinkish color and savory flavor (pepperoni's deeper hue comes from paprika and other chiles). Although nitrates and nitrites occur naturally, excessive consumption of synthetic nitrates and nitrites has been linked to cancer.

The pepperoni brands with the highest-quality ingredients go to considerable lengths to keep the meat as natural as possible. You won't find controversial preservatives on the ingredient list and the meat is sourced ethically. Let's find out more about 11 pepperoni brands that elevate their products to impressive heights.