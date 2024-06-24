The Chain Restaurant With The Best Steak On Its Menu

When you want a delicious steak but don't want to put in the work yourself, heading to a restaurant is a no-brainer. Which restaurant to visit, however, might lead to some head-scratching. While chain restaurants sometimes catch flak for unoriginality, the right one can be a great option for a night out with a delicious steak, particularly because chain restaurants often have the kind of equipment great cooks need, as well as access to the highest quality meat vendors. Mashed ranked 20 chain restaurant steaks, and the one that came out on top was the Wagyu beef Snake River Farms (SRF) tomahawk chop at Mastro's Steakhouse.

While Mastro's Steakhouse is certainly higher-end than some of the other chain restaurants included in our steak ranking, its 22 U.S. locations certainly qualify it as a chain restaurant, and the SRF tomahawk chop is the best of the best as far as its steaks go. Whether you order it extra large (32 ounces) or extra-extra large (40 ounces), you'll be getting a monster steak with Wagyu's incredible marbling and characteristic tenderness, as well as a crisp, flavorful sear with a perfectly rare to medium-rare interior. Because the tomahawk chop is a ribeye with the full rib bone left in, the behemoth cut is at least 2 inches wide. It's seriously impressive and seriously delicious.