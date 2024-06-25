The Meanings Behind Popular Champagne Names

You know you're a titan in your industry when you're known by your first name, like when a Dom or Veuve is ordered at the bar. Champagnes like these are darlings in a multi-billion-dollar industry synonymous with glamour and frivolity, though the backbone of how Champagne got its start is exactly the opposite of all that. The battle to build the Champagne industry as we know it today was tough. Before Avenue de Champagne became famous and Épernay became a most charming tourist hub, the hills of Champagne were pummeled by one land grab and bloody battle after another.

In its early years, as folklore tells it, the Champagne district was forced to rip out its vineyards in favor of harvesting grain for the food crisis that Mount Vesuvius caused for Rome. Years later, Attila the Hun came for blood and more but was crushed for the first (and only) time on the plains of Champagne. This is the historical heritage of Champagne, plagued as the land was by one invasion after another until World War I nearly decimated Reims at its vineyard roots full stop.

Sound like riveting stuff? Maybe, but chatting up these kinds of backstories gets dry fast in casual conversation among friends. Want a way to discuss the sweeping saga without your buddies stifling a yawn? Stick with the names of your favorite Champagnes. The names themselves reveal the gravitas of the Champagne story without a long, dusty lesson.