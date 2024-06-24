10 English Muffins Made With The Highest Quality Ingredients

English muffins are bread's fancy cousin. They are usually made with baking soda, yeast, and flour, among other ingredients, and have a distinctly sour yet pleasant, doughy taste. They are best cooked on a cast iron griddle, with little craters forming in the dough as it settles. The small holes are great spots for your butter or spread to settle into the muffin, making a mouthwatering bite even more delectable.

Whether you love to use English muffins for your breakfast sandwich, as a vehicle for your favorite butter and jam combo, or as a dessert with Nutella, you'll want to know the best brands that not only taste good, but are made with high quality ingredients — a term that can be subjective. For some, it means no preservatives and ingredients devoid of chemicals. Many people refer to "high quality ingredients" in a nutritional sense, to mean foods that provide health benefits. That is what we will hone in on in our assessment of these products.

If you enjoy English muffins, why not let your body enjoy them, too? Here are the brands that prioritize high quality ingredients in their recipes, such as different types of whole grains, seeds, healthy oils, and more.