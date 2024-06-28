Experts Reveal The Breading Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Fried Chicken

Breading fried chicken is relatively easy, isn't it? After all, all there is to it is adding a coating of breadcrumbs or flour to cutlets, drumsticks, or other pieces ... how hard could that actually be? As it turns out, there are quite a few missteps to make. Luckily, there are also quite a few tips and tricks out there that can help ensure your breaded fried chicken comes out as deliciously as you intended. Failing to follow the right protocol when breading fried chicken could lead to disastrous results, but don't worry, as we aim to help fix all of that.

We pulled out all of the stops by consulting head chefs and other experts in the food industry to help clue you in on the most common breading mistakes that are poised to ruin your fried chicken. From explaining how to avoid issues from bland and flavorless mixes to breading that's been burnt to an unappetizing crisp, our experts are here to show you a thing or two about how to achieve that perfect crunch you're going for. They're ready to dish on the most common breading mistakes people make that tend to ruin fried chicken.