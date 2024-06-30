6 Highest Quality And 5 Lowest Quality Instant Ramen Brands

Instant ramen isn't just lore from your college days, but a staple in many diets around the world today. Primarily consisting of a dried noodle cake, along with a pack of seasoning or a sauce packet, this quick-fix meal option is meant to satisfy cravings, fill you up, and deliver maximum flavor, all in under a few minutes. What you need to know about ramen (and not necessarily ramyeon, its Korean counterpart) to judge it best is that this dish originated in China, building on flavors from a rich meat broth, hand-cut noodles, and fresh vegetables. The dish only made its way to Japan in the 1900s where it rose to wider fame after World War II.

Despite its much-loved status today, instant ramen isn't inherently a healthy meal option, especially when regularly consumed, as it's typically loaded with sodium, lacks essential nutrients like protein and fiber, and may have controversial additives. However, there are definitely higher-quality options that include more protein and vegetables, less salt, and fewer processed ingredients.

In our search for the highest quality ramens to incorporate in our diets (and the lowest quality ones to leave behind), we examined nutritional labels, flavors, online reviews, and ingredients. From restaurant-quality ramens like Momofuku to the spice extraordinaire Samyang, look for your favorite ramen below and see if it made the cut.