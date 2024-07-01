Shady Things About TGI Fridays Menu

Believe it or not, there was a time when TGI Fridays was cool. Its founder, Alan Stillman, opened its first location in 1965 in an area of Manhattan frequented by airline stewardesses and models in an ambitious effort to meet girls. "Before TGI Fridays, four single twenty-five year-old girls were not going out on Friday nights, in public and with each other, to have a good time," he later told Edible Geography, adding that it quickly became so busy that they needed velvet ropes to control the crowds.

Nearly 60 years later, it's safe to say that demand has cooled for a night at TGI Fridays. Today, the chain boasts over 600 restaurants everywhere from Australia and Egypt, to China, and the United Kingdom. However, it's not single people or partiers frequenting these restaurants nowadays, but rather families and diners who care more about fueling up with burgers or mozzarella sticks ASAP than they do fine cuisine, and revenue is on the decline.

There are plenty of explanations as to why TGI Fridays is struggling, but it's hard to ignore the role of its actual menu. Like most casual dining spots, the challenge is keeping up with consumers who'd rather get cheaper food delivered to their front door, or eat better food somewhere else. It doesn't help matters when you start to delve into some of the shadier aspects of the TGI Fridays menu. Here are a few things you should know before you next declare "Thank god, it's Friday."