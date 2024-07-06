Pasta Pie Will Be The Talk Of Your Next Dinner Party

When you're hosting a dinner party, the most important part is nailing down an impressive menu. While gourmet dinner party recipes can certainly accomplish the task, they can be a lot of work. Instead, why not go for something that's both easy and impressive? We're talking about pasta pie. To put it simply, this is exactly what it sounds like: cooked pasta baked into the shape of a pie. The best part about this dish is that you can pretty much use whatever pasta recipe you already have on hand (even an easy spaghetti recipe for spaghetti pie) and it will undoubtedly get your guests talking. Sure, baked pastas aren't all that mindblowing, but layering your cooked pasta in a pie pan, letting it take on the shape of the pie, and then cutting it into slices to serve your guests isn't something you see every day.

Whether or not you also add pie crust to your pasta pie (because yes, that's an option) is up to you, but you could easily create an entire menu of pasta pies if you're a true noodle lover. Mini spaghetti pies with marinara made in a muffin tin make for a surprising appetizer followed by a cacio e pepe pie for the main course. Then you can really blow your guests' minds with a sweet pasta-turned-pie using pasta dolce or even making a sweet pesto-like sauce.