Hot Sauce Brands That Use The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients

If you love spicy food, chances are you have a stash of hot sauce to take your eggs, tacos, or chicken wings to the next level. You might have your go-to brand that you always keep in stock. Or maybe you're always on the hunt for new gourmet hot sauces to take your food from ho-hum to heat-seeking missile status. But how much do you know about the hot sauce you're buying? Is it made with high-quality ingredients or does it leave something to be desired?

Nearly all hot sauces contain chili peppers, so in that sense, they all have something good going for them. Chili peppers contain capsaicin, which can help boost metabolism and decrease inflammation. Some companies amp up the nutritional value with extra veggies, herbs, and seasonings. Many also use all-natural ingredients. On the other hand, some brands use just a basic chili pepper blend and add preservatives and other additives that provide no nutritional value.

Before you go hunting for grocery store hot sauces or consider putting in an online hot sauce order, it helps to know which brands use high-quality ingredients and which are slightly lacking. These are some of the most standout hot sauces and a few that are not so stellar ones based on the integrity of ingredients.