When It Comes To BBQ, This Is The Best Cut Of Steak To Smoke

Smoking a steak is a little like launching a space shuttle. Ideally, you'll have a blast, and the result will be out of this world. Thankfully, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to choose which beef to use. Mashed ranked 11 cuts of steak based on their suitability for smoking. The strongest contenders included BBQ go-tos like ribs and tri-tip, but brisket is a cut above them all. Why? The typically low-and-slow nature of smoking favors tough, fatty meat with lots of collagen. Fat adds flavor and moisture, while collagen is a connective tissue that can reduce chewiness when cooked at length.

Brisket is basically built for smoking. Taken from a cow's lower breast, it contains loads of collagen that develops through extensive muscle use. A whole brisket consists of a thick, fatty section called a deckle (aka the point) and a leaner portion known as the flat. A roughly 1-inch-thick fat cap coats part of the cut. It can help stop heat from drying the meat if you smoke your brisket with the fat cap against the grates.

When it comes to the cut's texture, collagen calls the shots. The connective tissue makes uncooked beef tough. However, if it's heated to between 160 and 180 degrees Fahrenheit, it melts into gelatin and bonds with water. This makes the brisket more moist and tender. Moreover, breaking down collagen frees up proteins to combine with seasonings and form a flavorful bark.