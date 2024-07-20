3-Ingredient Pesto Tortellini Soup Recipe

Quick meals are a necessary component of any weeknight cooking repertoire, and Mashed recipe developer Tanika Douglas has just the dish for the purpose. Her three-ingredient pesto tortellini soup combines premade ingredients for excellent results. Douglas says that "the simplicity of the flavors, hearty vegetable broth, salty, creamy spinach and ricotta tortellini, and aromatic, vibrant pesto," come together into a "cozy, easy, and truly delicious soup."

While her formula features only three star ingredients, there are plenty of ways to customize it to your liking. Add a few leaves of fresh basil and grated pecorino cheese to the garnish for an extra oomph, per Douglas' suggestion. "If you're hosting a dinner party, this soup would be the perfect way to start the meal because it's so easy to prepare," she says, but you could just as easily increase the portion and savor it as your main. If it's acting as the intro, she suggests following it up with a classic Sunday roast chicken and veggies or risotto, or serve it with homemade garlic herb bread for what she deems "the most divine combination."