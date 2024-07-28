Açaí Bowl Chains That Will Soon Be Everywhere

One of the most delicious and refreshing meals to eat on a hot summer day is an açaí bowl. The cold yet creamy and delicious base is made from açaí berries – which are originally from South America, specifically Brazil. These small but mighty berries pack tons of nutritional benefits, like antioxidants that help fight disease and inflammation. Acai bowls are popularly topped with tons of fruits, granola, honey, Nutella, peanut butter, or whatever your heart desires. They are a nutrient-dense meal that will be sure to satisfy.

Açaí bowls became popular in the United States around the year 2000, and now there are about 165 açaí bowl businesses in the country alone. IBISWorld, a company that does industry market research, projects that the açaí business will only continue to grow in revenue over the next five years. This is great news, especially for chains that are currently expanding. Many offer the opportunity to own a franchise of the shop, which can lead to expansion across the country that wouldn't have happened otherwise.

There are many popular açaí bowl chains that have popped up over the last few years and they are continuing to grow. Many chains offer their own method of making the bowls, special menu items, or missions that make them stand apart from others. We want to introduce you to 10 chains that you may see pop up in your hometown one day.