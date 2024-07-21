Sago And Tapioca Pearls May Look Alike, But They're Totally Different

If you're a fan of East Asian desserts, you may come across sago and tapioca pearls quite often. They make stellar additions to countless treats such as sweet soups, halo-halo (a Filipino shaved ice dessert), and even beverages because of their versatility and adaptability. At first glance, it's easy to mistake these two ingredients for one another or fall under the assumption that they're just different varieties of the same thing. After all, they do look pretty similar. Although not the exact same sizes, they're both quite small. The resemblances extend to their glossy exteriors, opaque colors, spherical shape, and starchiness when cooked.

However, despite these similarities, they are very different, and the differences begin with their main ingredients. Sago is derived from palm trees and tapioca pearls are made from a tuberous root. There's also a dissimilarity in textures, and of course, common culinary uses. Sago is a familiar fixture in dessert soups. On the other hand, you may have seen tapioca pearls in the popular Taiwanese beverage bubble tea.