Costco's Doomsday Food Bucket Is On Sale (For Preppers Watching Their Budget)

Whether you believe in the Doomsday Clock or not, there's nothing wrong with being prepared for any potential disasters that may come your way. Food and water are the most commonly bought survival items, according to a 2023 Finder survey, with 21% of Americans investing in the staples. If you're looking to get started on a stockpile (or expand the one you already have), Costco wants to offer you a deal. From now through July 28, the big box retailer is offering $20 off ReadyWise emergency food supply buckets, which are available in-store or through the Costco website.

This will drop the kit's usual price tag of $99 to $79 while supplies last. With 150 servings of food included in each kit, that brings the total cost of each serving to roughly $1.90 after the savings.

Should you ever need to break into the 14-pound bucket, you won't be forced to eat the same meal day after day. Of the 150 servings, there are 80 entrees with sides, 30 breakfasts, and 40 drinks. The assortment includes dishes like macaroni and cheese, teriyaki rice, crunchy granola, whey milk alternative, and a beverage simply referred to as "orange drink," all of which have the same "just add water" preparation instructions. ReadyWise also included dessert, throwing 16 servings of vanilla pudding into the mix. (This could be a helpful alternative to Twinkies, which have an apocalypse-proof reputation, even though they only have a shelf life of 45 days.)