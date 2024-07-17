Costco's Doomsday Food Bucket Is On Sale (For Preppers Watching Their Budget)
Whether you believe in the Doomsday Clock or not, there's nothing wrong with being prepared for any potential disasters that may come your way. Food and water are the most commonly bought survival items, according to a 2023 Finder survey, with 21% of Americans investing in the staples. If you're looking to get started on a stockpile (or expand the one you already have), Costco wants to offer you a deal. From now through July 28, the big box retailer is offering $20 off ReadyWise emergency food supply buckets, which are available in-store or through the Costco website.
This will drop the kit's usual price tag of $99 to $79 while supplies last. With 150 servings of food included in each kit, that brings the total cost of each serving to roughly $1.90 after the savings.
Should you ever need to break into the 14-pound bucket, you won't be forced to eat the same meal day after day. Of the 150 servings, there are 80 entrees with sides, 30 breakfasts, and 40 drinks. The assortment includes dishes like macaroni and cheese, teriyaki rice, crunchy granola, whey milk alternative, and a beverage simply referred to as "orange drink," all of which have the same "just add water" preparation instructions. ReadyWise also included dessert, throwing 16 servings of vanilla pudding into the mix. (This could be a helpful alternative to Twinkies, which have an apocalypse-proof reputation, even though they only have a shelf life of 45 days.)
Don't expect a tasty meal from these buckets
Although the ReadyWise emergency food supply bucket is arguably one of the more bizarre things you can buy at Costco, there's no denying that having one on hand could be crucial during an emergency like a natural disaster. However, some Costco shoppers on Reddit who've purchased the bucket (which we deemed the best survival food kit for those on a budget) have warned that it leaves much to be desired in terms of taste.
"Bought it for camping meals. Tastes like sad," one Reddit user wrote, which another commenter doubled down on. "They are AWFUL. Watery, bland, and almost exclusively carbs and akin to just buying a bag of rice. Will you survive? Yes. Will you be happy you survived the apocalypse? No," they wrote.
Of course, in true times of crisis, taste isn't quite as important as getting the nutrients you need to survive — though that doesn't mean you can't take your $20 savings from purchasing Costco's ReadyWise 150-serving emergency food supply bucket and use that money to buy a few shelf-stable condiments. Some hot sauces can stick around for several years, such as Tapatío, which can last up to two years unrefrigerated. Meanwhile, on the sweeter side of things, honey won't expire as long as it's kept in an airtight jar.