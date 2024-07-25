5 Burger Chains That Are Completely Overpriced (& Where To Eat Instead)

Burgers are nothing less than a staple of American food culture. You can get one nearly anywhere – a fast food joint, a five star restaurant, a diner, a drive-through, your neighbor's cookout, wherever! One reason people love this accessible and beloved food so much is because they tend to be fairly affordable. If you're out at a fancy restaurant or at a fast food place, chances are the burger will be one of the cheapest things on the menu ... or so it used to be.

Now, we know inflation and supply chain issues have been hitting everyone pretty hard. One of the most tangible ways to see the impact of this problem is by looking at how the prices of your favorite burgers have changed over the years. How bad is it? The costs of a burger meal at fast food restaurants have gone up an average of 24% in the last two years (via Money Geek). That's a lot, especially considering the general inflation rate per year is well below 10%.

With that in mind, we compared prices of cheeseburgers across a variety of popular burger chains to see which ones charge the most and which ones offer a more affordable alternative. We also included customer reviews to back up our conclusions of where to get a cheaper burger for roughly the same taste and value. Please keep in mind that prices vary by location and were accurate to the time the article was written.