Wine Brands That Use The Highest And Lowest Quality Ingredients

As a nation, we spend over $19 billion on wine per year. While wine connoisseurs have their own standards for choosing a wine, the vast majority of shoppers pick their bottle based on little more than price and personal preferences, with minimal attention paid to the actual label or the dizzying array of white wine types, red wine varieties, the ever-popular rosé, and more. However, even if you did read this label, you wouldn't glean much information about the contents of your vino.

That's because, unlike the majority of food and beverages, winemakers are not required to disclose the contents of a given bottle or nutritional information. In fact, the only thing a wine brand is legally obligated to put on this label is the alcoholic percentage of the wine in each bottle. That's despite the fact that the U.S. allows winemakers to put over 60 different additives into wines. Some of these additives are more commonplace than others; for example, the likes of various animal products have been used as fining agents in wine for centuries, like isinglass derived from fish swim bladders.

In the eyes of the experts, it's the brands using too many additives — or specific, potentially undesirable additives — that often wind up classing something as a low quality wine. But without having access to this information on the label, how do you know where which wine falls on the quality scale? We've done the research (read more about our methodology at the end) to highlight some of the higher quality wines and those that are slight letdowns on the ingredients front.