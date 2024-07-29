Skip The Microwave When It Comes To These Frozen Foods

While microwaves might be one of the fastest and easiest ways to prepare your next meal, it isn't always the most effective method of heating up food — especially when it's starting from frozen. Freezing your food or grabbing some staples on your next grocery trip to have on hand makes cooking and meal prepping during the week easier, but it might also mean that your microwave is off-limits depending on what you're planning to make.

Though certain foods taste perfectly fine when prepared in the microwave (think popcorn, reheating of leftovers, or fast snacks like nachos or quesadillas) there are others that should be avoided at all costs. While these foods may not only taste questionable when prepared in the microwave, this cooking method can sometimes also lead to detrimental health concerns. Learn more about which foods you should avoid microwaving — and the cooking methods you can use instead.