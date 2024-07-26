Where Was Chocolate Ice Cream Invented?

As far as ice cream flavors go, chocolate and vanilla are both iconic. Yet, when pitted against one another, vanilla almost always comes out on top. Not only did Mashed award vanilla the top spot over chocolate in our ranking of the 30 best ice cream flavors, but according to a 2024 survey conducted by the International Dairy Foods Association, more Americans prefer vanilla over chocolate. Furthermore, when forced to choose their absolute favorite flavor, 11% of respondents named vanilla the superior frozen dairy treat, while chocolate took second place with 10% of the vote.

Some may say that's evidence that chocolate ice cream is living in vanilla's shadow, but there's at least one place where the classic flavor beats out its longtime competitor: history. Believe it or not, chocolate ice cream predates vanilla (which began appearing as an ice cream flavor as early as the 1760s) by nearly 70 years and is largely considered the first modern ice cream flavor. Yet, neither Mexico nor Guatemala, both of which had a hand in the birth story of chocolate, are responsible for the beloved dessert.

Rather, the roots of chocolate ice cream are in Naples, Italy (yes, the same Naples that holds a significant role in the history of pizza). It was there that Antonio Latini published "The Modern Steward" in 1692, which contained not one but two recipes for frozen chocolate — though they weren't quite the same as the chocolate ice cream we enjoy today.