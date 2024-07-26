Boneless Wings Can Now Contain Bones, At Least According To Ohio

You may want to watch out the next time you order a plate of boneless Buffalo wings because, according to the Ohio Supreme Court, that whole "doesn't contain bones" thing is more of a suggestion than a guarantee. As a customer, you might reasonably expect that when you order anything with "boneless" in the name, what you ordered would be boneless. That is, in fact, what an Ohio man named Michael Berkheimer expected when he ordered some boneless wings from the local restaurant Wings on Brookwood, according to CBS News.

However, after suffering health issues for days, a doctor later found a 5-centimeter piece of chicken bone in his esophagus. Berkheimer sued under the seemingly reasonable assumption that the food you are served should actually reflect what the menu says it is. But four Ohio judges disagreed.

According to the 4-3 ruling, Berkheimer should have been prepared for his boneless food to have bones, because chicken naturally has bones. What's most baffling are the analogies used by the court to justify letting the restaurant off the hook. The justice writing for the majority said that the label should not be taken literally any more than someone ordering chicken fingers would expect literal fingers. The problem, of course, being that boneless pieces of chicken, say the rare, obscure cut known as chicken breasts, are very much a real thing that exist and you can eat, while chicken hands are not a real thing at all.