​​Celebrity Chefs Who Have Survived Scary Kitchen Mishaps

The Michelin-winning chef Wylie Dufresne once quipped, "If you cook, you are going to get hurt." Indeed, restaurant kitchens are veritable landmines, often filled with sizzling oil, boiling water, electric appliances, finger-numbing liquid nitrogen, and sharp blades. It doesn't help that these kitchens are notoriously stressful thanks to antsy customers and ticking clocks. It's a miracle that ambulances aren't a more regular fixture at fine dining establishments.

Even the most stringent OSHA regulations and health inspectors can't completely curb the scourge of workplace injuries. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2019 there were 93,800 instances of nonfatal injuries and illnesses in full-service restaurants. There was a higher rate of injuries and illnesses in special food services like food trucks, catering, and food service contracting.

Newbies may be more prone to restaurant slip-ups, but forearm burns and bandaged fingers aren't reserved for novice chefs. Even seasoned celebrities and TV personalities are prone to misadventures in the kitchen, whether they're in restaurants, on television, or cooking outdoors. Here are some celebrity chefs who have endured brutal injuries and accidents on the job.