Behind The Scenes Of The Great American Recipe

There is no shortage of cooking competition shows to watch in our streaming age. However, many of them are defined by tough competition among the competitors and tougher love from the judges (see any Gordon Ramsay property). But if you prefer your reality sides on the gentler side, check out "The Great American Recipe," from PBS.

Launched in 2022 to celebrate home cooks and a diversity of cooking styles and cultures, the show is defined by a spirit of community pride and encouragement. In the first seasons, the show was set in a barn, drawing comparisons to "The Great British Bake Off" in design and temperament. Additionally, there's no cash prize; just the opportunity to showcase regional cuisine, family traditions, and natural talent on national television. And instead of making the chefs grab from the same master pantry for their dishes, "The Great American Recipe" stocks each of the eight to 10 contestants' stations with individualized ingredients for their regional specialties.

In an interview with Richmond Magazine, Steve Humble, chief content officer at VPM in Virginia, says "The thought was ... how do we bring these recipes forward through these wonderful stories, which is what makes America so great, this passing down of recipes."

"The Great American Recipe" launched its third season in 2024 and is continue to prove that there is a demand for friendlier, more encouraging reality television. Read on for insights into what goes on behind the scenes of this warm and fuzzy competition show!