Chili's Secret Menu Nashville Hot Fried Mozzarella Review: Chili's Kicks Up The Heat With New Nashville Hot Mozz

Everyone loves a good secret, especially when it leads to gooey, melted cheese that is coated in hot Nashville-style spices. If those sound like words you want whispered in your ear, then you're in luck. That's because Chili's new Nashville Hot Mozz has arrived ... but only for those in the know. Available at Chili's locations nationwide, the twist here is that this spicy app will not appear on the menu. Instead, patrons will need to specifically request them from a server when ordering in person.

Anytime the words "secret menu" get tossed around, we here at Mashed perk up. It's a promise of extra goodies and helps you feel as if you're in on a fun secret, too. And we're certainly well-versed in the regular Chili's menu, which we've ranked previously, so the idea of a new addition was intriguing.

In other words, we knew we had to taste-test this spicy secret right away. I visited my local Chili's the day the Nashville Hot Mozz became available to find out if this restaurant chain's latest menu item is worth sharing ... or if it's a secret better kept quiet. Read on to learn more about the new offering and for my review of Chili's take on kicked-up cheese.