Italian Salsa Verde Vs Pesto: How Do These Green Sauces Differ?

When you think of a green Italian sauce or condiment, your mind probably goes first to pesto. It is, after all, found on countless Italian and Italian-American restaurant menus and is considered one of the most popular pasta sauces in the world. But pesto isn't the only herbaceous green sauce that is popular in Italy and beyond. While it could be mistaken for pesto at first glance, Italian salsa verde has a very different flavor profile and comes from a different part of the country.

While pesto offers a creamy and rich flavor to dishes due to the presence of cheese and nuts, Italian salsa verde features salty umami flavors and zest thanks to briny ingredients like salt-packed anchovies and capers. Because of these different flavor profiles, the sauces are also used in slightly different ways, each complementing an array of Italian and international flavors. With both in your cooking repertoire, the possibilities are nearly endless, but first, you'll need the nitty gritty on how these sauces differ and the best ways to serve each.

A quick note: While Italian salsa verde is always green, as the name implies, pesto can also be red (in the case of pesto rosso), and may not include herbs at all. For the sake of simplicity, we'll mostly be talking about green pesto when comparing it with Italian salsa verde.