One Of The Oldest Sauces In The World Is Made With Fermented Fish

If you're looking for some of the oldest recipes in the world, then you would do well to turn to ancient Rome. While it's not the source of the earliest known recipe (that particular honor currently goes to an anonymous Babylonian writer from about 4,000 years ago), ancient Roman texts do have some especially antique instructions. When it comes to sauces, one of the oldest we know of comes from the Roman Empire. Around 30 B.C., in the second volume of his "Satires," the Roman writer Horace mentions a stinky, salty, fish-based condiment called "garo," manufactured on the Iberian Peninsula (now Spain and Portugal). Romans came to call this concoction garum.

Just a century later, around A.D. 77, Pliny the Elder wrote in "The Natural History" that garum was both popular and useful. He claimed it was originally made by the Greeks, was exquisitely salty, and had some medical applications — though he admitted it still smelled pretty bad.

As for actually making garum, ancient descriptions make it sound like thoroughly unpleasant work. Garum makers would first gut small fish, then place all of the animals' parts into fermentation vessels such as vats or large pots. After nearly a year of fermenting in the sun — a process that hinged on bacteria present in the fish entrails — the contents of the vessels would be mostly liquid and full of rich umami flavor. Many manufacturers included salt in the mix, while other garum makers added extra ingredients like herbs and wine.