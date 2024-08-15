Coconut Water Vs Sports Drinks: Everything You Need To Know About Staying Hydrated

Staying properly hydrated is one of the most important things you can do for your body. Whether you are an athlete or not, proper hydration is key to the proper functioning of all of the organs in your body. Many people stick with drinking water, but there are also other beverages that can help you hydrate more productively — depending on your situation.

We all have images from the Gatorade commercials forever imprinted in our minds: the unnaturally colored sweat dripping off the athletes' faces as they happily chug the sports drink. Gatorade, along with other brands like Powerade and Propel, have been popular drinks for people when performing high levels of physical activity. They've also become popular as a general thirst quencher, especially in hot climates. Coconut water is another drink that helps with hydration. More and more coconut water brands have popped up over the years, each with its own twist. It's not as mainstream as sports drinks are, but its popularity has increased immensely over the last decade. People are drawn to coconut water because it's a natural way to hydrate directly from a fruit source.

We spoke with several nutrition experts, fitness experts, and doctors and referenced reliable information online to help explain the differences between sports drinks and coconut water. Each drink has a time and a place, and we're going to tell you why.