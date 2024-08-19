Costco Vs Walmart: Who Has The Best Prices For 12 Popular Food Items?

Costco and Walmart are two supermarket giants known for offering day-to-day groceries at impeccable prices. But does one ultimately prove less expensive than the other when it comes to the popular food items that grace American kitchen tables?

At both chains, affordability is the main appeal, whether you're buying a jar of peanut butter or looking for a decent cut of beef. To compare overall pricing, we've considered some of the most common grocery items that most of us find in our shopping carts and looked at cost to determine which mart offers the best deal.

One of the best ways to break down cost is by looking at the price per ounce of products, which tells you exactly how much money you're spending on, say, a pound of cheddar. With the varying sizes and quantities of some products, this metric levels the playing field for a true comparison. So get your pencil and paper ready, because we're diving into the details concerning Costco vs. Walmart, and which truly has the best prices for 12 popular food items.