12 Ways To Use A Colander You've Probably Never Thought Of

Take a look at your kitchen and strip it bare of all the single-purpose kitchen gadgets it has undoubtedly collected over the years. Which tools could you really not go without? The first few to come to mind are likely your knives, pans, and utensils. These kitchen tools are essential, yes, but they still pretty much serve a single purpose. The colander, on the other hand, may not initially catch your eye. But it is actually the unsung hero of the kitchen. It is obviously great at straining and separating, but one of the biggest mistakes you can make when using a colander is not recognizing its full potential. In fact, the colander could replace many of those niche kitchen tools currently taking up space in your kitchen cabinets.

To uncover the full potential of the colander, we spoke to Bri Bell, founder of Frugal Minimalist Kitchen. She's a pro at finding ways to simplify the cooking process and creating a minimalist kitchen. We also turned to a large Facebook group with almost 300,000 members, The Minimalist Life, to crowdsource unique uses for the colander. We received responses from people of all adult generations who follow a "have less, use more" kind of lifestyle. It's our hope that you find these alternative uses for the colander to be practical and you use them to make life a little easier.