5 Facts About The History Behind McDonald's Collector's Meal Cups

When Mashed got invited to a sneak preview of McDonald's brand new "Collector's Meals" which hit stores nationwide on Tuesday, August 13th, we were awash with questions. Why now? Is Mcdonald's celebrating a milestone achievement? Will there be a new menu item to accompany the release? It turns out that the novel product behind the latest promotion isn't food. It's a line of limited edition Collector's Meal Cups. The original artwork on each cup pays homage to some of the greatest hits in McDonald's vast well of archival memorabilia.

As for the occasion, McDonald's archivist and merch expert Mike Bullington says it's always a good time for a retrospective. "Everybody has a McDonald's story," he told us. And Bullington would know as he's a 20-year archivist for the brand, and could rattle off the historical facts behind just about every Happy Meal toy, brand collaboration, and product promotion in the patchwork of McDonald's rich pop culture heritage. The designs you'll see on the new McDonald's Collector's Meal Cups tell that story.

We took a trip down memory lane by way of McDonald's in Times Square, to meet with Mike Bullington and get the details on the new campaign. He gave us the scoop on what's in a McDonald's Collector's Meal, gave us a look at the six exclusive Collector's Cups, and even brought along the O.G. toys and merchandise that inspired them. Here's what we learned.