CESAR Restaurant Weekend Is A Pet-Friendly Food Party For NYC Diners And Dogs
This content was paid for by Cesar and created by Mashed.
Dogs bring us endless joy in day-to-day life, but they can become a small (though still lovable) challenge when you're going out to eat. After all, you don't want to leave your furry friend alone for too long, but if the restaurant you're patronizing is a nice sit-down establishment across town the whole experience can take a while.
This is where pet-friendly restaurants come in handy. Yet, according to Mars' 2023 "Pets Connect Us" Report, only a fifth of all eateries in the U.S. and Canada meet those needs. That's why CESAR is hosting the Big Apple's premiere restaurant weekend for dogs as a part of the Mars Petcare and Tripadvisor partnership announced earlier this year. From Friday, August 16 to Saturday, August 17, New Yorkers and their loyal canine companions can dine at pet-friendly establishments to cap off NYC Restaurant Week. There, they'll enjoy puppy-themed menus and score doggy bags filled with event swag rather than leftovers.
Fare for four-legged animals includes CESAR products like the Mini-Pouch Filet Mignon Flavor while their humans will enjoy the restaurant's best meals. Meanwhile, the doggy bags contain items like food bowls and bandanas. "At the end of the day, they're more than pets — they're family," Jean-Paul Jansen, chief marketing officer of Mars Pet Nutrition North America said in a press release for the event. "Dogs deserve to experience these moments of togetherness, and CESAR Restaurant Weekend allows them to do just that." Creating inclusive dining and travel opportunities is part of CESAR's commitment to make the world a more dog-friendly place.
Where and when can you dine?
While there are some fast food restaurants that will feed your dog – such as Starbucks with its Puppuccinos – the eateries participating in CESAR Restaurant Weekend are a bit more upscale. The first is Torch & Crown Brewing Company, which has locations in both Union Square and SoHo; pets and their owners should visit between 5-8 p.m. on Friday or noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday if they're looking for classic American food and drinks.
Also participating are City Vineyard at Pier 26 in Hudson River Park (noon to 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday); 1803 NYC in Manhattan's Tribeca (4-8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday); and Miriam in Brooklyn (11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday). City Vineyard at Pier 26 offers American bar food on the water plus scenic views of New York City and, often, live music. Tribeca's 1803 also features American cuisine, specifically Cajun and Creole fare, and also boasts live music and boozy beverages. Last but certainly not least, Miriam in Brooklyn provides Mediterranean options with a particular focus on Israeli food. Diners (and their doggos) can find more info about the event and specific restaurants on Tripadvisor. "Bone" appetit!