CESAR Restaurant Weekend Is A Pet-Friendly Food Party For NYC Diners And Dogs

This content was paid for by Cesar and created by Mashed.

Dogs bring us endless joy in day-to-day life, but they can become a small (though still lovable) challenge when you're going out to eat. After all, you don't want to leave your furry friend alone for too long, but if the restaurant you're patronizing is a nice sit-down establishment across town the whole experience can take a while.

This is where pet-friendly restaurants come in handy. Yet, according to Mars' 2023 "Pets Connect Us" Report, only a fifth of all eateries in the U.S. and Canada meet those needs. That's why CESAR is hosting the Big Apple's premiere restaurant weekend for dogs as a part of the Mars Petcare and Tripadvisor partnership announced earlier this year. From Friday, August 16 to Saturday, August 17, New Yorkers and their loyal canine companions can dine at pet-friendly establishments to cap off NYC Restaurant Week. There, they'll enjoy puppy-themed menus and score doggy bags filled with event swag rather than leftovers.

Fare for four-legged animals includes CESAR products like the Mini-Pouch Filet Mignon Flavor while their humans will enjoy the restaurant's best meals. Meanwhile, the doggy bags contain items like food bowls and bandanas. "At the end of the day, they're more than pets — they're family," Jean-Paul Jansen, chief marketing officer of Mars Pet Nutrition North America said in a press release for the event. "Dogs deserve to experience these moments of togetherness, and CESAR Restaurant Weekend allows them to do just that." Creating inclusive dining and travel opportunities is part of CESAR's commitment to make the world a more dog-friendly place.