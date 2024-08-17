Cinnamon Sticks And Twine Are All You Need To Turn Cinnamon Rolls Into Pumpkins

There's no bad time of year to make cinnamon rolls, though it's hard to deny that something about those delectable pastries just screams "fall." Perhaps it's the cinnamon, which, despite being considered an overused spice for some, was found to be America's favorite autumnal flavor in a 2024 survey conducted by Talker Research. Or maybe it's that the rolls can easily be transformed into pumpkins with the help of cinnamon sticks and some twine.

As demonstrated by TikToker @f00dventures, you're welcome to try this autumnal hack on your favorite brand of canned cinnamon rolls, or you can try it on your favorite recipe for homemade cinnamon rolls (and if you don't have one, our easy cinnamon roll recipe is a great place to start). Simply wrap 3 to 4 pieces of twine in a spiderweb pattern around each dough ball, tying them off tight enough to slightly indent the dough. Then, arrange the rolls on a baking sheet and bake according to the instructions.

Once the rolls have completely cooled, clip the twine off, at which point you'll see that they've taken on a festive pumpkin shape –- but the transformation isn't done yet. Next, cut the cinnamon sticks into inch-long pieces and press one into the top of each pumpkin-shaped cinnamon roll to give them a stem. Then, top with your favorite cinnamon roll topping and enjoy.