Cinnamon Sticks And Twine Are All You Need To Turn Cinnamon Rolls Into Pumpkins
There's no bad time of year to make cinnamon rolls, though it's hard to deny that something about those delectable pastries just screams "fall." Perhaps it's the cinnamon, which, despite being considered an overused spice for some, was found to be America's favorite autumnal flavor in a 2024 survey conducted by Talker Research. Or maybe it's that the rolls can easily be transformed into pumpkins with the help of cinnamon sticks and some twine.
As demonstrated by TikToker @f00dventures, you're welcome to try this autumnal hack on your favorite brand of canned cinnamon rolls, or you can try it on your favorite recipe for homemade cinnamon rolls (and if you don't have one, our easy cinnamon roll recipe is a great place to start). Simply wrap 3 to 4 pieces of twine in a spiderweb pattern around each dough ball, tying them off tight enough to slightly indent the dough. Then, arrange the rolls on a baking sheet and bake according to the instructions.
Once the rolls have completely cooled, clip the twine off, at which point you'll see that they've taken on a festive pumpkin shape –- but the transformation isn't done yet. Next, cut the cinnamon sticks into inch-long pieces and press one into the top of each pumpkin-shaped cinnamon roll to give them a stem. Then, top with your favorite cinnamon roll topping and enjoy.
@f00dventures
Been dying to make these for so long. I dont think ill make cinnamon rolls any other way now #fallbaking #fallvibes #fallaesthetic #cozyvibes #cottagecoreaesthetic #romanticizeyourlife
The type of twine matters when making pumpkin-shaped cinnamon rolls
Fall-ifying your cinnamon rolls with cinnamon sticks and twine seems easy enough, but things can go awry if you don't have the right type of twine to pull off this autumnal treat. For example, crafters may have a spool of jute twine lying around, which can make for some fun autumnal decor. However, it will very likely burn during cooking and is thus unsuitable for turning cinnamon rolls into pumpkins. Hemp twine should also be avoided because it doesn't tolerate heat. Steer clear of Polypropylene twine, too, as it's unsafe to use with food.
So, what type of twine should you use? Butcher's twine (or kitchen twine, as it is sometimes labeled) is your best bet. It is made from durable, heat-resistant, and food-safe materials, such as cotton or linen. It won't affect the flavor of your cinnamon rolls, making it just the thing to wrap around the dough before popping it into the oven. It is cheap, relatively easy to find, and comes in large spools, meaning you'll probably have plenty of leftover twine that you could use for cooking a pot roast this fall, as well.