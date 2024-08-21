Starbucks Fall Menu Review: Your Sweet Tooth Is Required

Be it capitalism or an authentic sense of excitement for the upcoming change of seasons, fall frenzy seems to hit stores earlier and earlier each year. For Starbucks, the fall season has always been special to fans who wait ever so patiently for the Pumpkin Spice Latte's buzzy return. If autumn in August is what the people want, Starbucks has the goods.

Beginning August 22, Starbucks' new fall menu is coming in hot, and it includes some never-before-seen items. An Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai is a brand new drink for fall, putting a spirited twist on Starbucks' cold foam craze. There's also a new cake pop on the way — and it's a cute one. Prior to the official launch, Mashed got the invite to Starbucks Reserve in the Empire State Building, for a taste of the 2024 fall menu.

Starbucks is padding its fall menu with dessert — and dessert drinks. Festive promotions are rarely an exercise in restraint and this one is no different. There was a balance in the richness or depth of flavor in most of what I tried — but is the sweet factor counterbalanced enough to make all 24 ounces of an iced venti tasty until the last drop? Here's what I thought of the new seasonal selections, old standbys, and the Starbucks fall menu as a whole.