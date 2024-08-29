All The US Presidents And Their Favorite Drinks

Quite a lot has changed in the two and a half centuries the United States has been around. For as long as there has been a White House, though, there has been a commander in chief inside enjoying a beverage or two. Everything is political when you're a politician and whether it be a fancy cocktail, a simple lager, or a cup of black coffee, a president's drink of choice could be telling.

To deduce all of the United States presidents' favored drinks, we looked to historical documents, written correspondence, and modern media. We also looked to historian and author of "Mint Juleps with Teddy Roosevelt: The Complete History of Presidential Drinking" Mark Will-Weber for his expertise.

You may be surprised to learn that our founding fathers often enjoyed some of the same drinks we do today. However, many did tend to drink quite a lot more alcohol than what may be deemed acceptable for modern politicians. This is because, during part of early U.S. history, fresh, clean water was harder to come by than in modern times. Alcoholic drinks like beer, mead, and whiskey would provide hydration more safely than potentially dirty water. Keeping that historical tidbit in mind, let's dive into the preferred presidential beverages, from what was in George Washington's canteen to Joe Biden's wildcard of a libation.