The Biggest Recalls In Publix History

It would be tough to find a grocery store chain with a more ardent following than Publix. Founded and based in Florida with stores dotted around Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky, Publix has a reputation for being generous towards its employees (it's the largest employee-owned company in the U.S.) and retaining customers with a combo of solid service and unbeatable deli sandwiches.

But for all its strengths, Publix still suffers from the same obstacles as any other grocery store. Recalls are an industry-wide issue that even the most beloved store can't avoid. Whether it's down to contamination or mislabelling, it's not uncommon for products to be pulled from the shelves. In the past, we've seen Publix recall thousands of units at a time in an effort to mitigate the risk they may pose to its customers. While it's true that every recall is a lesson learned, the reality is that we'll likely see thousands more follow suit in the future, such is the way of the food industry. We've dug through Publix's history to single out its biggest recalls over the years.