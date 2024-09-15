No-Bake Peanut Butter and Chocolate Crunch Bars Recipe

Rice cakes were a childhood favorite of recipe developer Tess Le Moing. She tells us, "They are such a nostalgic snack for me. I remember eating them a lot as a kid so I thought it would be fun to add them to this adult-ish recipe." Recalling how light and crisp they are, she chose them as the base for her easy peanut butter chocolate crunch bars, "Rice cakes are literally the foundation of this recipe. They have a light, soft, and airy texture which makes it easy to have more than one of these bars."

Not only do these peanut butter-chocolate crunch bars make for a tasty, nostalgic, gluten-free snack, but you can even make them vegan by swapping out the honey for a different sweetener. They're super-simple to make, as well, and as Le Moing points out, "On an 85-degree summer day, they'll scratch your baking itch without having to turn on the oven."

The bars can be refrigerated for about a week, but they also freeze well, too. Le Moing notes that freezing them overnight before cutting them can also make for more symmetrical bars. If you'd rather not wait, that's okay, since Le Moing feels that slightly uneven bars "have more of a rustic charm."