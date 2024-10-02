Fluffy Vanilla Cherry Coke Recipe

Dirty sodas are the crazy soda, syrup, and creamer TikTok concoction you didn't know you needed. Posters on the platform will share videos of colorful creamy sodas bubbling over with a festival of flavors. They're sweet, creative, and refreshing, and have become popular in soda shops throughout the Southwestern U.S., but they are also super easy to make at home, no matter where you are.

Our fluffy vanilla cherry Coke soda combines decadent marshmallow fluff with a homemade Amarena cherry vanilla syrup for the perfect sweet, fruity, and creamy dirty soda. The marshmallow fluff compliments the vanilla extract and the cherry pairs perfectly as a classic combination with the coke. The marshmallow fluff really takes the dirtiness to the next level. Once you stir it, the fluff becomes one with the soda and bubbles and fluffs a bit like ice cream would in an ice cream soda.

We use crushed ice rather than regular ice to mimic the crunchy "pebble" or "nugget" ice that is often served in the popular soda shops that serve dirty sodas. This ice is flaky and much more chewable than regular freezer ice, and in this recipe, the crushed ice replicates that sensation. However, if you are lucky enough to have a nugget ice machine, you can certainly use that!